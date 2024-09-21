Travis Kelce's 'Grotesquerie' Costar Niecy Nash Predicts Big Hollywood Future

Play video content TMZSports.com

Seems Travis Kelce's going to be just fine in Hollywood after he hangs up his football cleats ... 'cause award-winning actress Niecy Nash, who just worked with the Chiefs star on "Grotesquerie," tells TMZ Sports he's got some very real acting chops.

Nash shoveled the praise on her costar while she was leaving the Emmys earlier this week -- dropping compliments all over Kelce a few days before the duo's big series debuts on FX.

Nash said viewers will be "pleasantly surprised" by Kelce's performance ... before she predicted he will do "very, very well" if and when he makes acting his full-time career.

"He's the type of personality that whatever he decides to do is going to be great," she said.

The show officially kicks off on Sept. 25 -- and it's still unclear what Travis' role will be.

All we know for sure right now -- based on the few trailers that have dropped -- is he's going to look awfully spooky!

