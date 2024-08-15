Travis Kelce Makes Appearance In Spooky 'Grotesquerie' Teaser

Travis Kelce's used to scaring defenders on NFL fields, but it seems he'll be frightening a whole lot more people off of them this fall -- 'cause a teaser for "Grotesquerie" just dropped, and the NFL star looks like he'll be playing a spooky character in the show!!

The folks over at FX leaked the first trailer for the new horror series on Thursday ... and while Kelce's appearance in the 87-second commercial is brief, it looks like Taylor Swift's boyfriend will be terrifying audiences with his role.

Fear the worst. FX's GROTESQUERIE. OFFICIAL TEASER.



Watch it 9.25 on #FX. Stream on #Hulu and #DisneyPlus where available.



Starring Niecy Nash- Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, and Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/dHtIXjdcGQ — Kenny @Disney+ (@iKenny_J) August 15, 2024 @iKenny_J

Check out the clip, amid a collage of creepy and ghoulish imagery, Kelce's face is suddenly shown ... and he seems to be in some kind of trance.

With a blank stare, he crosses his hands in front of his face ... before the scene cuts out.

Play video content

There's still no official word on how much of Kelce will be featured ... but back in May, when Niecy Nash-Betts first revealed he'd be in it, it certainly felt like he'd have more than a mere cameo.