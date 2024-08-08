Travis Kelce All Smiles In First Look At 'Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?' Gig

First Look At New 'Are You Smarter' Hosting Gig ...

Travis Kelce just gave his fans a glimpse of how he'll look in his new role as a game show host -- and check it out, the NFL star appears to be a natural on set.

The Chiefs tight end -- along with Amazon Prime Video -- dropped the teaser for the new "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?" show on Instagram on Thursday morning ... and you can see Kelce in a blue suit sportin' a big smile on his face as he posed inside the studios.

As part of the promo, the football player and the network also revealed the show will officially hit screens beginning on October 16.

Kelce was first rumored to be in talks with Amazon about the hosting gig back in March -- and in April, the future Hall of Famer confirmed he was taking the job by saying in a statement that he "grew up loving game shows" and was "excited" for the role.

The show is a spinoff of the widely popular "Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader" program, which was hosted by Jeff Foxworthy and later John Cena.

There appeared to be some initial concern about whether Kelce could do the job while continuing to be Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 target ... but, clearly, the two were able to work out a deal that made sense for everyone involved.