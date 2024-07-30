Travis & Jason Kelce Reportedly Seeking $100 Million Deal For 'New Heights' Podcast

Travis and Jason Kelce are looking to cash in on their off-the-field success ... the brothers are now reportedly seeking a deal for their "New Heights" podcast worth around nine figures!!

According to the Wall Street Journal ... the future Pro Football Hall of Famers have been in contact with Wondery, whose parent company is Amazon, about locking up a $100 million agreement for their weekly show.

It's unclear what the length of the pact would be or how many episodes it would entail ... but it seems the brothers have a decent shot at getting near their reported demands.

After all, the pod has taken off since it started back in September 2022 -- aided, of course, by Travis' new relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Currently, "New Heights" ranks fourth in podcasts by audience -- and it doesn't appear to be slowing any time soon.

While they wait to learn the future home of their show, they are setting themselves up for post-playing success nonetheless. Jason -- who just retired from the NFL this offseason -- is preparing to join ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" show.

