Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift is Behind Travis Kelce's New Bushy Hairdo

Taylor Swift is exerting her influence over her boyfriend Travis Kelce, especially when it comes to his appearance ... so says Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes -- the Kansas City Chiefs QB -- participated in a town hall discussion Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio -- confessing Taylor has more control over Travis' hair than he does.

The way Mahomes tells it ... he'd been trying to get the Chiefs star tight end to sport a fuller 'do for a while, but nothing ever worked.

Then Taylor came along and, according to Mahomes, she just snapped her fingers and Travis grew longer locks.

In April, Taylor's fans began to notice Travis' thicker head of hair and bushier beard – and they preferred it over his shorter look. Yet, they were more into Travis' fresh hairstyle than his beard.

In the past, Mahomes has offered other insights into Taylor's relationship with Travis, while also taking credit for bringing the two together.

The QB has said he first mentioned to Travis that Taylor would be performing in KC in July 2023. At that concert, Travis tried but failed to meet Taylor to give her his special friendship bracelet emblazoned with the number on his football jersey, which is 87.