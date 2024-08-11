Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Travis Kelce Swagged out as Kansas City Chiefs Lose Football Game

Travis Kelce Maybe We Lost Saturday ... But I Looked Damn Good!!!

0811 trvis kelce getty
Getty

Travis Kelce took an L Saturday in his first preseason game, but on the brighter side ... he was all swagged out!

Taylor Swift's BF took the field with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates and took a shellacking from the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-26. The Chiefs had a few impressive plays, but a loss is a loss. Trav did not score.

0811 travis kelce arriving 2

Travis entered the Jacksonville stadium in style ... gold shades, gold chain, khakis, a Versace-like patterned shirt, and a cap with the name of the 2007 flick -- "Superbad."

travis taylor recent sub
Getty

Travis has been globetrotting for months, hitting up 14 "Eras" tour concerts in Paris, London, Amsterdam and elsewhere. They've been on vacay in the Bahamas, Italy and other fun places as well.

And Travis has become a machine when it comes to side hustles ... endorsing products, hosting events and shows, and, of course, raking in millions with his brotherly podcast.

0811 trvis kelce getty 3
Getty

As for the Chiefs ... well, word is they have a lot of work to do.

