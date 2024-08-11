Travis Kelce Swagged out as Kansas City Chiefs Lose Football Game

Travis Kelce took an L Saturday in his first preseason game, but on the brighter side ... he was all swagged out!

Taylor Swift's BF took the field with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates and took a shellacking from the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-26. The Chiefs had a few impressive plays, but a loss is a loss. Trav did not score.

Travis entered the Jacksonville stadium in style ... gold shades, gold chain, khakis, a Versace-like patterned shirt, and a cap with the name of the 2007 flick -- "Superbad."

Travis has been globetrotting for months, hitting up 14 "Eras" tour concerts in Paris, London, Amsterdam and elsewhere. They've been on vacay in the Bahamas, Italy and other fun places as well.

And Travis has become a machine when it comes to side hustles ... endorsing products, hosting events and shows, and, of course, raking in millions with his brotherly podcast.