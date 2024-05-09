Travis Kelce's Hollywood Career Won't Be Distraction, NFLer-Turned-Actor Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Travis Kelce's entertainment endeavors won't be a problem within the Chiefs' locker room ... so says fellow acting athlete Thomas Q. Jones, who believes the Kansas City tight end's teammates will have zero issue with him pursuing his Hollywood dreams.

TK landed a role in Ryan Murphy's new horror series, "Grotesquerie" ... adding to his growing list of ventures off the gridiron -- including hosting "Saturday Night Live" and the new "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?" game show.

Jones -- who's built quite the impressive acting résumé himself after retiring from the NFL in 2011 -- joined Charles and Courtney on "TMZ Live" to discuss the three-time Super Bowl champ's news ... and he thinks there are only positives that'll come of it.

"I mean, listen. When I played in the NFL, I didn't know I was going to be an actor." Jones said Wednesday. "But I did a few music videos and cameos and things like that when I played in Chicago and New York. So I took advantage of some of those opportunities as well."

"No, I don't think his teammates would have any issue with him being on a TV show."

"Everybody's journey is different," he added. "While he's playing in the NFL, obviously he has a huge brand, a huge name. It's a great opportunity for him to take advantage of some opportunities in Hollywood. It's a great, great, great opportunity for him and I applaud him for that."

Jones -- who has been featured in projects like 'Luke Cage,' "Straight Outta Compton" and "Shameless" -- believes Kelce working on his camera skills can pay off ... just like it did for him.

As for juggling both football and acting, Jones says Kelce will have plenty of time outside of the NFL schedule to get his thespian on ... but admitted it can be "hard" to do.