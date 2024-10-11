Seahawks' Laviska Shenault Jr. Vomits On Sideline After 97-Yard Touchdown

Seattle Seahawks receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. didn't have much time to celebrate his 97-yard touchdown ... 'cause shortly after running the kickoff to the house, he got on one knee and puked his brains out!

The nasty moment went down during the third quarter of "Thursday Night Football" -- Seattle was trailing the San Francisco 49ers big ... but Shenault took matters into his own hands and scored off a kick return.

The highlight must have taken everything out of Shenault ... as he couldn't keep his lunch down shortly after the TD.

It wasn't a pretty sight to see .... and legendary broadcaster Al Michaels tried his best to provide some play-by-play of the incident.

"Meanwhile ... sickness on the sideline," Michaels said of the scene.

Despite Shenault's efforts, the Seahawks ended up losing, 24-36.

Vomiting isn't all that uncommon in sports, but it doesn't make it any easier to watch when it happens.

In fact, Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers puked on the football before snapping it to his quarterback, Malik Willis, earlier this season.

Even MLB star Hunter Greene threw up right into his glove on the mound during a game as well.