Colin Kaepernick Wants Back In NFL, 'Still Training, Still Pushing'
It's been nearly eight years since Colin Kaepernick's last down in the NFL -- but he says he still wants back in the league ... insisting he can help a team win a Super Bowl.
The 36-year-old broke it all down for Sky Sports News this month ... saying straight up he's "still training" and "still pushing" to get back on an NFL roster.
🗣️ "We've just got to get one of these team owners to open up"— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 13, 2024 @SkySportsNews
Colin Kaepernick on his desire to return to NFL 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ezSFI8fOIr
"We just gotta get one of these team owners to open up," he said.
Kaepernick last played in a game in the 2016 season ... when he and the Niners lost to the Seahawks, 25-23, on New Year's Day. Since that time, he's felt he's been blackballed by NFL owners for the way he protested police brutality and social inequality during national anthems.
But, Kap's been adamant over the years that he can still play -- getting his last formal workout in with a team when he threw passes for the Raiders in 2022. At the time, Warren Moon told us he felt it would be a good fit -- but Colin never got signed.
In his interview with Sky Sports News, Kaepernick said getting back "would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me."
"I think I could bring a lot to a team," he added, "and help them win a championship."