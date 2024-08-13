Colin Kaepernick Wants Back In NFL, 'Still Training, Still Pushing'

It's been nearly eight years since Colin Kaepernick's last down in the NFL -- but he says he still wants back in the league ... insisting he can help a team win a Super Bowl.

The 36-year-old broke it all down for Sky Sports News this month ... saying straight up he's "still training" and "still pushing" to get back on an NFL roster.

🗣️ "We've just got to get one of these team owners to open up"



Colin Kaepernick on his desire to return to NFL 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ezSFI8fOIr — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 13, 2024 @SkySportsNews

"We just gotta get one of these team owners to open up," he said.

Kaepernick last played in a game in the 2016 season ... when he and the Niners lost to the Seahawks, 25-23, on New Year's Day. Since that time, he's felt he's been blackballed by NFL owners for the way he protested police brutality and social inequality during national anthems.

Play video content 3/14/22

But, Kap's been adamant over the years that he can still play -- getting his last formal workout in with a team when he threw passes for the Raiders in 2022. At the time, Warren Moon told us he felt it would be a good fit -- but Colin never got signed.

In his interview with Sky Sports News, Kaepernick said getting back "would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me."