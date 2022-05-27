Warren Moon Sees Raiders Using Colin Kaepernick In Cam Newton, Tim Tebow-Type Role

Play video content TMZSports.com

Warren Moon says if the Raiders do sign Colin Kaepernick, the Hall of Famer could see them using the QB in packages similar to ones that Cam Newton and Tim Tebow have had in the past.

Speaking just a day after Kaep completed a workout for Vegas coaches and execs ... Moon told TMZ Sports he didn't see the tryout as some sort of publicity stunt for the Raiders.

Instead, Moon told us because of the way Josh McDaniels has coached Newton and Tebow in special roles at previous stops -- he could see the Raiders head man developing similar dual-threat packages for Kaepernick.

"[McDaniels] knows how to work with that type of quarterback," the NFL legend said. "Maybe there's a package of plays that he can put in that help the Raiders maybe in game time situations."

Moon says in addition to that, he sees Kaepernick's experience also being a benefit if the Raiders do ultimately sign him to a deal.

"If you look at the backups they have right now, they don't have a whole lot of experience as far as game time," Moon said. "So, I think it makes a lot of sense to bring him in and take a look and see what he's still got left."

If Kaepernick -- who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season but has been training like a madman recently to get back -- doesn't ultimately get a Raiders contract ... he said he's hopeful the Vegas tryout opens the door for other teams in the future.