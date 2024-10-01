Von Miller Suspended 4 Games For Violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller was just suspended for four games ... after the NFL says he violated the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

Miller -- who won't be paid for the next month while on suspension -- will be eligible for reinstatement on October 28 ... following the team's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

While it's unclear exactly what led to the suspension of the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer, the punishment comes almost a year after authorities issued an arrest warrant for Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman -- later identified as his GF.

The woman eventually recanted her story, and the case was never pursued.

Miller always maintained his innocence, saying the allegations against him were "100% false" at a press conference in December 2023.

Of course, Von signed a six-year deal for $120 million with the team back in 2022, but it hasn't been smooth sailing for the former Super Bowl MVP.

In 2022, Miller's season was cut short due to a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee. He returned in week 5 of the 2023 season but struggled to regain his Pro Bowl form.

While his role has been limited in 2024 ... he's played better. In four games, VM has racked up three sacks and four QB hits.