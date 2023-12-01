Von Miller Alleged Assault Victim Told 911 Operator She Was Bloodied, Bruised

Play video content

The pregnant woman who Von Miller allegedly roughed up during a violent altercation on Wednesday told a 911 operator she was bloodied and bruised after the NFL star's attack.

In the call, the woman appeared a bit frazzled as she tried to explain to dispatch how Miller -- who she described as her boyfriend -- had put his hands on her just minutes earlier.

"My boyfriend was choking me," she said, "hitting me, pulling my hair."

She added, "I have bruises all over me, I have hair -- my hair's out."

When the operator asked if she needed paramedics ... she said "I don't know," before revealing she had "some blood on me."

In court documents, authorities say when officers arrived on the scene shortly after the call had been placed, the woman told them the confrontation had started after she and Miller got into an argument over weekend travel plans.

According to the docs, Miller became "visibly angry" with her ... and pushed and shoved her, before he put his hands on her neck. Authorities said the woman alleged that during the assault she told the football player, "Stop I'm pregnant."

Miller left the scene before cops arrived -- though a felony warrant for his arrest was later issued due to the allegations. On Thursday afternoon, he turned himself in to police and took a mug shot -- before he bonded out of jail.

The woman now, however, has apparently recanted her story ... with WFAA reporting late Thursday evening she said in a text message to their reporters, "Things were blown way out of context."

"No one assaulted anyone," she reportedly wrote in the message. "This is insane. And sad."

The Bills, who are currently on their bye week, said in a statement Thursday they were aware of the allegations against their star pass rusher and "are in the process of gathering more information."