Von Miller's Revenge Porn Lawsuit Dismissed

Von Miller can breathe a sigh of relief -- the NFL superstar's revenge porn lawsuit has been dismissed.

Court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, show the case was officially tossed out with prejudice on Wednesday.

We broke the story -- the 2-time Super Bowl champ was accused of sending sexually explicit pictures taken with a woman to two celebrities "in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage" in May 2020.

The unnamed woman claimed Von sent texts to the celebs ... saying things like, "This the bitch you want? You can have her dawg."

It's unclear whether a settlement was reached ... but the woman was seeking "monetary damages."

The 8-time Pro Bowler had not spoken publicly about the lawsuit ... and it's unclear if the league ever looked into the claims.