Von Miller Changing Unborn Son's Name Despite Tattoo ... Whoops!!!

Attention all tattoo artists in Denver ... Von Miller could be needing a cover-up soon!!!

The NFL superstar says he's now changing his unborn son's name ... this despite already inking it onto his body just 2 months ago!!!

The Denver Broncos pass rusher made the announcement on his social media page Thursday ... saying his son will no longer be Valor Miller, but will instead go by Legacy Miller when he's born later this summer.

"Get ready to play some golf son," Miller said after announcing the name change. "My legacy. He gon be a beast just like his daddy."

Miller had fun realizing this might require some sort of tattoo cover-up ... crossing out his "Valor" ink and writing the word "Legacy" above it.

"I had his other name tatted," Miller explained. "Valor can be his nickname."

The 32-year-old then ensured he still had plans for the kid to grow up a quarterback ... adding, "It's all love. I'm just excited for my young QB."