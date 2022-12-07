Von Miller In Good Spirits After ACL Surgery, 'Don't Feel Sorry For Me'
Von Miller In Good Spirits After ACL Surgery 'Don't Feel Sorry For Me'
12/7/2022 11:27 AM PT
Take a deep breath, Bills Mafia -- Von Miller says everything is going to be okay after undergoing season-ending ACL surgery ... sending a heartfelt message to his fans from the hospital bed.
Miller posted a video shortly after the bad news broke ... saying, "Yerrr! Bills Mafia, what's good? I'm good man. I'ma be right back, man."
"Mentally, I couldn't be in a better spot and I think that is the majority of it. Don't feel sorry for me, don't say I hate it for you -- none of that stuff 'cause I am good!"
The Bills announced on Wednesday that the star pass rusher -- who signed a 6-year, $120 million contract this offseason -- is sidelined for the rest of the season due to the injury ... but Miller is already looking forward to getting back to 100%.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to show my teammates how tough I am, how hard I work, and how important that this means to me. I love you guys, and I appreciate you guys. All love and respect. Don't blink, baby!"
Coach McDermott provides an update on @VonMiller.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 7, 2022 @BuffaloBills
Heal up, 40. ❤️💙 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/1LkZd2wfSz
Miller suffered the injury against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day ... but the initial belief was that the 33-year-old avoided significant knee injury.
According to head coach Sean McDermott, Von checked in to the hospital for exploratory surgery ... but doctors told the two-time Super Bowl Champ that he tore his ACL instead.
McDermott called the injury a "very unfortunate situation" for Miller and their team ... adding he knows how much #40 will miss being out there with the guys.
"We look forward to getting him back," McDermott said ... adding, "we're certainly thinking about him."