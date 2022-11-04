Bills Players Dance To 'Baby Shark,' Justin Bieber In Locker Room Karaoke Sesh

Play video content

It's Friday ... which means Buffalo Bills player Dion Dawkins and his teammates are back to singing and dancing their faces off in the locker room -- this time, they're jammin' out to some Justin Bieber and "Baby Shark!!!"

It's become a tradition for the first place Bills to blow off some steam after a hard week of practice ... and this go-round, it was no different -- with the guys raging to some Biebs.

The guys were channeling their inner teenage heartthrobs as "Baby" played over the speaker ... and the fans seemed to be loving it.

The dancing continued when the song shifted to the children's song ... and the guys even got help from a mother and her kids!!

Even new guy Nyheim Hines got in on the fun at one point ... as well as star LB Von Miller.

They covered everything ... from Panic! At The Disco to Adele, thanks to a cameo from Tre'Davious White!!

The karaoke sesh started off on a somber note, though ... with the players holding a moment of silence for Takeoff.

It's great to see the guys continue the movement as they continue to dominate ... but we'll see if they keep it up if they start to lose.