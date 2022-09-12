Ryan Fitzpatrick Promises To Jump Through Table W/ Bills Mafia If Buffalo Wins Title

Play video content TMZSports.com

If the Bills end up winning Super Bowl LVII, get a table ready for Ryan Fitzpatrick in Buffalo ... 'cause the ex-QB tells TMZ Sports he'll jump through it to celebrate the title!

Fitz -- who played four seasons for the Bills from 2009 through 2012 -- made the promise this week ... saying he'd personally fly to Buffalo for the occasion if his old team got the job done.

"There's no doubt," he said. "I will be there in Buffalo to do that if that happens, yes."

Seems there's a good possibility it all goes down ... because the Bills are currently the betting favorite to win it all. In fact, after they dismantled the Rams in the NFL's opener on Thursday night ... it'd be hard to see ANYBODY else winning it.

Fitz, though, did reveal he thinks the Ravens actually might be the ones who get a ring this year instead of the Bills -- telling us he's a big believer in Baltimore's quarterback.

"I think Lamar [Jackson] is going to do it this year," Fitzpatrick says. "Stay healthy and get a big ol' contract out of it."