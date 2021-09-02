11-Year-Old Bills Fan Does Table-Smashing Celebration After Beating Cancer

Play video content Karen Hutchinson/Facebook

This video is one of the best things you'll see all day -- a young Buffalo Bills fan beat cancer this week ... and commemorated the accomplishment with an awesome table-smashing celebration!!

11-year-old Joshy Hutchinson was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma last June ... and spent countless hours in chemotherapy sessions as he battled hard against the disease.

The moment finally came for Joshy to "ring the bell" after his last chemo session ... but took it one step further with a Bills Mafia party for the ages!!

Joshy -- rocking his Josh Allen jersey and a helmet -- came out to the BIlls theme song blaring as family and nurses cheered him on with pom poms ... and then he smashed a makeshift table!!

Don't worry, there were pillows to make sure the dude had a safe landing!!

Of course, Bills fans are known for their wild tailgating antics -- from smashing tables to bowling ball shots to getting doused in condiments.

While there were no bowling ball shots here -- maybe in another 10 years, kiddo -- it was definitely a bash that would be Bills Mafia-approved!!

We're told Joshy is hoping to go to a Bills game this season and get some time with his favorite quarterback -- make it happen, Josh Allen!!