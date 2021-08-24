Shaquille O'Neal Makes Surprise Video For Fan At Bar Mitzvah

Play video content

Shaquille O'Neal just came through in the clutch for one of his biggest fans ... making a special shoutout vid for his bar mitzvah -- and TMZ Sports has the vid!!!

We're told 13-year-old Adam Huczneker had a Lakers-themed celebration over the weekend ... and the kid's uncle wanted to make it extra memorable, so he DM'd the NBA legend asking for a quick message.

Not only did Shaq agree, he sent a video going all-out with every Jewish phrase he could think of -- even wishing the kid a Happy New Year.

(Shaq may not have known, but he isn't too far off on his well wishes -- the Jewish New Year is September 6, so it actually works!)

Look, he may not have said all the right things, but Shaq certainly gave it his all ... and we're told everyone in attendance absolutely loved it!