Bills OC Ken Dorsey Throws Tantrum In Booth, Slams Headset, Tablet

Bills OC Ken Dorsey was so pissed in the waning moments of Buffalo's loss to the Dolphins ... he absolutely LOST IT in the booth, slamming his headset and tablet!

Dorsey was frustrated the Bills couldn't get a play off as the clock ticked towards zero ... after receiver Isaiah McKenzie failed to get out of bounds after receiving a pass from Josh Allen.

Broadcast cameras showed Dorsey in the booth, and he was livid, taking out his frustration on his headset and tablet.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went CRAZY in the final seconds of Bills-Dolphins

Allen tried to get the Bills' offense lined up for one final play, but time ran out ... and they ended up losing, 21-19, to the Dolphins -- their first loss on the season.

After the game, McKenzie said he was trying to get out of his bounds, but knew Tyler Bass' (Buffalo's place-kicker) range ... unfortunately for Buffalo, things didn't work out.

Isaiah McKenzie explaining what he was trying to do on the last play. #Bills

"There was nine seconds left, and I was trying to get to the hash," McKenzie said. "I kind of got bumped by going to the ref, and it just went down from there.