Antonio Brown Glove Thrown In Shirtless Bucs Meltdown Hits Auction

A glove that Antonio Brown threw into the stands during his shirtless tirade at the Bucs vs. Jets game earlier this month can now be all yours ... 'cause it's just hit the auction block.

The item is up for sale on Lelands ... and so far, there's already been 12 bids, with the highest currently at $375.

It's unclear how much it's ultimately expected to fetch ... but whatever it gets could end up being a bargain, considering how iconic Brown's meltdown was.

You'll recall, AB was so furious after he claimed Bruce Arians tried to get him to play on a busted-up ankle that he ripped off his pads and his shirt and then jaunted across the field.

At one point during the temper tantrum, AB tossed his gloves into the stands ... and a fan who caught one is now clearly trying to make a buck off it.

The glove is pretty cool, it was used during the game ... and you can see on the wrist, there's actually a Raiders logo that was blacked out. Clearly, Brown had kept the glove in his possession ever since his short stint in Oakland.