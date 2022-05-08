Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller Collabing W/ Celeb Jeweler On Rams' Super Bowl Rings

Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller played huge roles in the Rams winning the Super Bowl ... and, now, TMZ Sports has learned they'll have a big say in how L.A.'s championship rings look, too!

We got celeb jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills (who's creating the Rams' title bling this year), out in Las Vegas this week -- and he told us he's actually working closely with Beckham and Miller on the drip's design.

Jason said Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald have been calling him with input as well ... and he tells us he's expecting the final product to be epic.

"That is going to be a legendary ring," Jason said.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller share a moment after the Rams win the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/lslDLxV28r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 14, 2022 @ClutchPointsApp

In fact, Jason said with the help of all of the Rams players ... he's anticipating "something that's never been done before."

"I'm from L.A.," Jason said, "so to make the best Super Bowl ring in history is a big deal to me."

Jason tells us OBJ has been great throughout the initial design process ... saying the wideout "is really creative."

But, developing a piece that tops Jason's past works of art won't be easy. You'll recall, the jeweler has created championship rings recently for the Milwaukee Bucks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Still, Jason is gunnin' to somehow accomplish the feat.