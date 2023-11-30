Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL Star Von Miller For Assaulting Pregnant Woman

TMZ Sports has learned an arrest warrant has been issued for NFL superstar Von Miller ... after he allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman.

According to a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department ... the warrant stems from an incident involving Miller and a woman on Nov. 29 at around 11 AM.

Cops say they responded to a Dallas-area residence over "a major disturbance call" ... and officers were told there was "a verbal argument" between Miller and a woman that turned physical.

Cops say Miller left the scene before officers arrived -- and the woman "was treated for minor injuries," but was not taken to the hospital.

As of early Thursday morning, the 34-year-old Buffalo Bills pass rusher had not been jailed.

Miller's team released a statement on the matter, saying, "This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

Miller, who's from DeSoto, Texas, is currently on a bye week. He last played for Buffalo on Sunday in Philadelphia, logging 21 snaps in an overtime loss to the Eagles.

Miller initially began his career in 2011 with the Broncos and put together a Hall of Fame resume for the Denver franchise -- but he was traded to the Rams during the 2021 season.

After helping L.A. win a Super Bowl that season, he moved on to Buffalo in 2022 ... and while his Bills career got off to a solid start, he's largely been ineffective since tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving last season.

In his career, Miller -- the Super Bowl 50 MVP -- has totaled 123.5 sacks in 169 games.