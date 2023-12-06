Von Miller To Continue To Play For Bills Despite Domestic Violence Allegations

Von Miller -- for now -- will not miss any Bills practices or games despite his domestic violence arrest last week ... this according to Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane.

The Bills exec spoke at length on the matter with media members just minutes ago ... revealing his team has no plans to suspend its star pass rusher amid allegations that he roughed up his pregnant girlfriend during a violent incident at their Dallas-area apartment on Nov. 29.

Play video content Buffalo Bills

"There's not a lot that I can say," Beane told reporters. "Von is here. He'll be a part of the team."

Beane said repeatedly the Bills plan to let both the criminal investigation and the NFL's probe into the issue play out before they make any kinds of rash decisions regarding Von.

He did say, however, if something unnerving comes up in the investigation process ... things regarding Von's status could change.

But, Beane also added, "The guy that we've known here for a year and a half," the allegations seem "out of character."

As we reported, an arrest warrant was issued for Miller late last week after police say his GF told cops he pushed her, put his hands around her neck ... and pulled a chunk of her hair out of her head during a heated argument.

Play video content

In 911 audio, the woman can be heard telling dispatch she was left bloodied and bruised after the alleged altercation.

The woman, though, reportedly recanted the story just a day later ... with WFAA reporting she said in a text message to their reporters, "Things were blown way out of context."