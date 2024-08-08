Ex-SB Champ Brandon Mebane Says He Was Screwed On Mansion Deal, Files Lawsuit

Former NFL defensive lineman Brandon Mebane -- who helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII -- says he got screwed over in a deal to buy a Los Angeles mansion ... and now, he's suing to try to rectify things.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the 39-year-old ex-nose tackle filed the lawsuit in L.A. County this week -- some five years after he purchased a property in Encino for $4.85 million.

Mebane says as part of the agreement he made to snag the home from the builders -- which included Roi Edery and Ofir Grushkovski -- they would handle all of the repairs he found following inspection.

Mebane says, in particular, the place's primary bedroom balcony needed fixing. He also said the swimming pool and spa had to be completely redone. In addition, the former football player stated the home had several other defects -- including ceiling leaks and an improperly installed water heater.

In the suit, Mebane claims the builders, time and time again agreed to fix the issues ... but never got the job done.

Eventually, he says he was forced to hire his own contractors to remedy everything ... and, in total, that cost him over $500,000. He's now suing Edery, Grushkovski and others involved in the build for the cash -- plus other unspecified damages.

We reached out to both Edery and Grushkovski, but both declined to comment on the matter.