Lionel Messi's Ibiza Mansion Trashed By Vandals

A glitzy Ibiza mansion belonging to soccer superstar Lionel Messi was trashed this week by climate change activists who proclaimed they wanted people to "eat the rich" following the act.

The vandals hit the Argentinian's pad on Tuesday ... spraying the walls of the multimillion-dollar home with red and black paint.

Play video content

Afterward, the group of troublemakers held up a sign that read, "Help the Planet. Eat the Rich. Abolish the Police."

Futuro Vegetal took responsibility for it all -- and wrote in a series of social media posts it hoped it would raise awareness for the protection of the environment.

However, Argentina president Javier Milei said he was outraged by the behavior ... calling the vandalism a "cowardly and delusional event." He then demanded Spanish authorities do more to protect Messi and all other Argentinians who are living in Spain.

"Communism is an ideology fostered by envy, hatred and resentment towards the successful," he wrote on X. "It has no place in the free and civilized world."

"LONG LIVE FREEDOM DAMN IT."

Messi -- who reportedly bought the property sometime back in 2022 -- was not at the residence at the time of the vandalism.