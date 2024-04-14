Lionel Messi's Bodyguard Sprints On Field Mid-Game, Tackles Fan

Lionel Messi's bodyguard showed off his own athleticism ... barreling onto the field mid-game to take down a fan -- and, it was all caught on video.

Messi's Inter Miami CF took on Sporting KC in Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night when an overexcited fan tried to snap a pic with LM while the game was in progress.

Check out the clip ... the fan comes running up to Messi while the ball's actually in play -- but Messi's man, Yassine Cheuko, gets there just as quick and barely leaves enough time for the dude to snap a selfie before he's thrown to the ground.

It's a pretty regular occurrence for the soccer G.O.A.T. who has fans constantly running up and looking for a pic -- and, apparently, it happened twice last night.

Earlier in the evening another fan ... who looks pretty young from the pic -- got escorted off the field by security, and there's Yassine guiding him by the shoulder.

Messi's team won 3-2 BTW ... and, he even scored a goal -- but, lots of people online are focusing on how fast Yassine is rather than how impressive Messi played.

BTW ... Messi's pretty nice about all the interruptions usually, allowing fans to take the pic before security drags them off.