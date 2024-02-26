Lionel Messi Walks Kim Kardashian's Son, Saint, Out On Field Ahead Of Game

Play video content Inter Miami CF

Proud mama moment for Kim Kardashian ... her son, Saint West, got the ultimate VIP experience at the Inter Miami vs. L.A. Galaxy match -- escorting Lionel Messi to the field!!

The cool interaction happened prior to Sunday's contest at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson ... when the soccer G.O.A.T. and his teammates walked onto the pitch with a number of local youth players.

8-year-old Saint -- the oldest son of Kim K and Kanye West -- was the lucky one picked to walk with Messi ... and it's something the reality superstar said he'll never forget.

"Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!!" Kim said after posting video of the walkout on X. "He is living the absolute dream!"

It's unclear if Messi chatted with the youngin at all ... but he looked happy with the company as he looked down at him.

The two seem to be getting pretty familiar with each other now -- as it's at least the second time they've crossed paths.

Back in July 2023, Kim shared a pic of her futbol-loving son with Messi after his Inter Miami debut ... which she dubbed the "Best day of their entire lives."

