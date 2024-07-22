Lionel Messi Rocks Walking Boot On Boat Trip With Wife After Copa América Injury

Lionel Messi is recovering from his Copa América injury in the best way ... hitting the water with his stunning wife!!

The soccer superstar's longtime partner, Antonela Roccuzzo, shared a few shots of their recent boat outing ... with the mother of three rocking a hot pink bikini, while Leo elected for a pair of red trunks.

The 37-year-old is also notably sporting a medical shoe on his right foot ... thanks to the ligament ailment he suffered during the Copa América final against Colombia.

It's unclear how long Messi will be sidelined as he nurses himself back to 100% ... but he at least appeared to be in great spirits with his fellow Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez and his wife, Sofía Balbi, while out off the shores of Florida.

It's a tough loss for Major League Soccer ... especially considering Messi is by far the biggest name in the organization at this time.

The Chicago Fire are already bracing for Messi to miss their home match against Inter Miami slated for Aug. 31 ... offering a compensation plan to fans in case he doesn't make it out on the pitch.