Giants' Malik Nabers Gives Health Update After Scary Play, Concussion

NY Giants star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is letting fans know he's okay after suffering a scary head injury in the fourth quarter of the team's Thursday night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The moment occurred with 3:30 remaining in the contest and Big Blue down by five. Facing a fourth down ... Giants QB Daniel Jones tried to hit Nabers on the sideline to keep the drive alive.

However ... Nabers couldn't hold onto the pass -- with his face smacking the turf and seemingly knocking the 21-year-old out cold.

#Giants rookie WR Malik Nabers has been diagnosed with a concussion. pic.twitter.com/wJRlH1uLOT — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) September 27, 2024 @TannerPhifer

He stayed down for a few minutes while being attended by the team's trainers ... but he eventually got to his feet and made his way to the locker room, where he was eventually ruled out with a concussion.

While he wasn't made available postgame for comment ... he took to his Instagram to let fans know he was "All good."

The G-men need him to be good ... as he's been the lone bright spot for their offense through four weeks of the NFL season. Last night alone, he caught 12 passes for 115 yards -- bringing his season total to 35 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns.