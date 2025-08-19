Who Is George Kittle's Wife Claire? Get To Know The Athlete's Spouse

George Kittle's built up a strong fanbase in his time with the San Francisco 49ers, and we're sure his wife's Claire's right there with the rest of his fans!

The tight end and the fitness trainer have been together for well over a decade, and their connection's remained strong throughout George's career in the NFL, which started in 2017.

We're taking a look into the background of the athlete's wife to see how their connection's remained strong ever since their college days.

Claire Works As A Health And Wellness Trainer

Claire's worked in the health and fitness industry for nearly a decade, according to her LinkedIn, and she's been a trainer ever since 2016.

She also taught barre classes -- think of it like hardcore ballet meets gym workout -- while she was living with George in Iowa.

And all her hard work hasn't just been for her professional life, as she entered her first bikini fitness competition in 2018.

Claire shared a post on her personal blog following the event to let her fans know she was feeling "proud of myself" despite not taking home the top prize at the competition.

Claire's Been With George Ever Since Their College Days

George and Claire's story goes way, way back -- all the way to their college days, to be exact, when they met while attending the University of Iowa.

While the two didn't exactly hit it off their first meeting -- when George complimented his now-wife's bright pink moped helmet, according to ESPN -- they began dating a few months later.

And the NFL star's not the only athlete in their household, as Claire was a member of the University of Iowa's basketball team for the entire length of her college career, up until her final season, when she left the team in order to deal with a recurring knee injury.

The Couple's Been Married Since 2019

Remember how we said George and Claire had been together ever since college? So, it turns out the NFL star decided to take things a step further when he proposed to the trainer at a beach in Santa Cruz, California, in August 2018.

The pair locked things down when in an intimate wedding ceremony in Iowa City the following April, which was only attended by their immediate family members.

George and Claire waited for two years before holding a larger ceremony at their home in Nashville in April 2021.