Who Is Bryce Underwood? What to Know About the Star Quarterback

There's been plenty of great players who've come and gone through the halls of the University of Michigan, and it looks like the school's gonna get to add Bryce Underwood to the list!

The star quarterback's gone from making strides playing high school ball to being featured on the cover of the deluxe version of a major video game -- all before turning 18!

We're going to take a look at the background of the star quarterback and see how he's got some seriously big plans for his future in sports.

Bryce Was Born And Raised In Detroit

Underwood's not gonna have to travel too far from home to attend the University of Michigan, as he was born in Detroit and attended Belleville High School.

The athlete joined the high school's football program in his first year and helped lead its team to its very first state title in 2021 -- when he was just 14 years old.

And in case you thought he was gonna slow down after the first victory ... Underwood helped Belleville High School land its second state title the following year!

Although the team didn't take home the top prize for his junior and senior seasons, the athlete won plenty of accolades, and he was named the top prospect of the class of 2025, according to the The Athletic.

The Quarterback Committed To LSU ... At First

Ya know five-star prospects tend to attract attention from schools, and Underwood had plenty of eyes on him for his work on the gridiron.

The quarterback received his fair share of offers while he was in high school -- institutions like the University of Colorado-Boulder, Michigan State University and Notre Dame attempted to sign him, according to ESPN.

Underwood eventually appeared to have his mind made up when he committed to Louisiana State University in January 2024.

The athlete told ESPN he was particularly enthusiastic about the willingness of LSU's coaching staff to help him "prepare myself for the NFL."

Underwood Eventually Changed His Mind

The thing is, Underwood eventually changed his mind about his choice of university, and announced he would be heading to the University of Michigan in November 2024.

The athlete showed a few growing pains at the institution's spring game, as he recovered one of his own fumbles and made a series of bad throws, according to ESPN.

Despite the mixed performance, Coach Sherrone Moore said Underwood "did well" at the game and expressed he was confident the institution's coaching staff could help the athlete "clean up" his rough spots.