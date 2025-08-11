Who Is Bill Belichick's Ex-Girlfriend Linda Holliday?

How Linda Holliday Dated And Broke Up With A Legendary Football Coach

Bill Belichick's received much attention for his record as the head coach of the New England Patriots ... and for his personal life, which has seen him go through a marriage and several girlfriends.

Although the sports legend's been getting cozy with his much-younger girlfriend Jordon Hudson these days, he was formerly in a long-term relationship with Linda Holliday.

Here's a look at the coach's history with his ex, and we're going to see how the two came together ... and later fell apart.

Linda's A Boston-Based TV Correspondent And Philanthropist

Holliday, who holds a degree in radiography from Vanderbilt University, is a television correspondent based in the Boston area, according to her LinkedIn account.

The media figure, who is a mother to two daughters from a previous relationship, started working as a sports reporter on "Style Boston," a segment on WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV, in 2009 ... and she's held the role ever since then.

She later became president of the Bill Belichick Foundation, which provides aspiring athletes with mentoring and scholarships.

Holliday began working in the philanthropy space in April 2012, and her role in Belichick's professional life presented "issues" when they eventually split up, according to People.

Her Relationship With Bill Lasted 16 Years

Belichick and Holliday were first linked in 2007, a year after he finalized his divorce from Debby Clarke, with whom he shares three children.

Belichick and Holliday reportedly met in Palm Beach, Florida, and Belichick -- who's now the University of North Carolina Tar Heels football coach -- purchased a property in Jupiter, Florida -- where Holliday's originally from -- several years into their relationship.

The two remained together until 2023, when it was revealed the couple decided to go their separate ways.

An insider told People Holliday had been "well taken care of" following her separation from Belichick, and claimed she had a "good attitude" about her single life.

Holliday Reportedly Had A Tense Interaction With Jordon Hudson

Holliday and Hudson reportedly had a "very uncomfortable" exchange at a Christmas party they both attended in December 2024, according to People.

An insider claimed the two engaged in a "verbal incident," described as "very aggressive" ... after which Hudson -- a beauty pageant contestant from Maine -- was apparently asked to leave the event.

Hudson appeared to address that incident in an Instagram post in June 2025, writing about dealing with individuals who "threaten you and insist that you don’t belong."