Travis Hunter Marries Fiancée Months After Online Criticism of Relationship

Travis Hunter tied the knot this weekend with fiancée Leanna Lenee ... proving that haters and trolls couldn't stop this love story from going straight to the end zone!

The versatile rookie sensation married his fiancée Saturday ... decked out in a stylish all-white suit to match his partner's dress.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The dynamic duo said their vows and "I dos" ... and, then it was time to open gifts -- including a big white box tied with a black bow.

Using a big pair of scissors, TH and LL cut the present open ... to reveal a G-wagon underneath. Based on their reactions, it looks like Hunter purchased the car for his wife -- and, she's stoked on the gift.

It looks like happily ever after for the pair ... who had to deal with a bunch of online trolls sticking their virtual noses into their relationship.

If you don't remember ... Leanna posted an eight-minute-long video back in December to address a bunch of fan criticism -- after people claimed she was a gold digger with a bad attitude.

Play video content

Lenee got emotional in the clip while trying to explain that none of the critiques were accurate ... and, Travis came to her defense, too -- but that hasn't stopped haters from bashing his new wife.