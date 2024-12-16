Travis Hunter's Fiancée Breaks Silence After Criticism ... 'I Truly Love That Man!'

Play video content

Travis Hunter's fiancée, Leanna, is finally responding to all the backlash she's faced over the past month ... explaining her side of every incident that has had social media outraged.

Leanna -- who got engaged to the Colorado Buffaloes star in February -- dropped a nearly eight-minute video on her TikTok on Monday ... defending herself from the hate she's received from internet trolls.

She started with the "gold digger" allegations ... which started over a narrative she initially ignored his DMs before realizing he was a potential future NFL star.

"He DM'd me when he had a girlfriend," Leanna explained. "I don't do homewrecking, I'm not a side piece. I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman, 'cause I would never want it done to me."

Leanna then discussed fans thinking she was arguing with Hunter on the sidelines for celebrating with cheerleaders at the Colorado and Oklahoma State game on November 29.

She admitted she was pissed -- but not with him -- claiming she was upset at security for trying to keep her off the field to see Hunter after the game.

Travis Hunter’s girlfriend was NOT happy with him after the game 👀 pic.twitter.com/falTvXXdcm — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) November 29, 2024 @CollegeFBPortal

Leanna also addressed the meet and greet video that made it seem like she was complaining about waiting on Hunter -- she says she was actually being patient and politely asked if he wanted her to stay or go be with his family.

As for the Heisman incident -- where fans thought Leanna wasn't being supportive at the ceremony -- she became emotional as she made her case ... saying, "Anyone who knows me knows I support Travis in everything he does because I truly, truly love that man."

"He is perfect in my eyes."

Leanna said she didn't stand up because his mother didn't ... and Coach Deion Sanders told her, "Go get your man" -- but didn't force her to get up.

"I was super excited for him," Leanna said. "But I wanted the moment to be about him and his family."