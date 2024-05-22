Travis Hunter's Surprise Birthday Present Truck Features Wild '1-Of-1' Customizations

Travis Hunter's a Colorado Buffalo, but he now drives a RAM ... and TMZ Sports has learned it features some crazy modifications!!!

The college football star landed the truck as a surprise present from his fiancée, Leanna, for his 21st birthday earlier this month ... and Dreamworks Motorsports honcho Adam Wolfe tells us it's a "1-of-1" ride.

Wolfe says he and his team spent about a week tricking it out for Deion Sanders' two-way player ... giving it all kinds of bells and whistles before sending it off to the receiver/cornerback for his big cake day.

It's got a custom exhaust, 24-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires, and it has LED accent lighting both inside and outside that makes it shine in the dark.

It also features Hunter's logo on the headrests, floormats and the wheel's center caps.

No word on what it cost Leanna ... but RAM TRX's without the serious customizations start at around $100,000 -- making it quite the generous present for Hunter, to say the least.

Play video content Dreamworks Motorsports