EA Sports Tabs Hunter, Ewers & Edwards For 'College Football 25' Game Cover

Streamers planning to binge "College Football 25" this summer better get used to seeing a whole lot of Quinn Ewers, Travis Hunter and Donovan Edwards ... EA Sports just revealed the trio of ballers are the video game's cover athletes!!

The three CFB stars all posed with smiles on their faces for the new game -- and for good reason, considering it's the first time fans have seen an EA Sports college football game since 2013.

Previously, stars like Tim Tebow, Denard Robinson and Mark Ingram have held the honor.

In addition to the cover, EA also announced the product will officially drop on July 19.

The game co. had revealed its Deluxe Edition cover back on May 10 -- and Ewers, Hunter and Edwards were all on that version as well.

All three, of course, are well deserving of the recognition. Ewers led Texas to the CFP last season and was a top candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

Hunter has been a star for Deion Sanders’ Colorado squad … dominating as a wide receiver and cornerback. Edwards, meanwhile, helped Michigan to a Natty last season … recording 104 yards and two touchdowns in the championship game.