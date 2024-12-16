Travis Hunter Defends Fiancée Amid Backlash

Travis Hunter is coming to his fiancée's defense after a drama-filled few days ... saying all the haters need to find something better to do with their free time, 'cause Leanna Lenee is going nowhere.

The 21-year-old became the second Colorado player to ever win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday ... and while it was a major accomplishment in Hunter's life, some of the talk on social media was what went down at a meet and greet with his fans over the weekend.

SMH



Travis Hunter’s girlfriend was giving him attitude while he was taking pictures with fans at an event he was SCHEDULED TO BE AT



“What do you want me to do…I just sit here then” pic.twitter.com/TsR0NIVQxB — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) December 15, 2024 @HaterReport_

A clip made rounds showing Hunter taking photos with fans while Leanna was sitting on a nearby couch ... and at one point, she said, "What do you want me to do ... I just sit here then."

A vid from the actual trophy ceremony also had people upset ... showing Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders appearing to nudge Leanna to stand up to congratulate Hunter after his win was announced.

Deion had to make Travis Hunter’s girlfriend stand up when he won the Heisman on Saturday 😳

pic.twitter.com/cd1PafSi6I — MyBookie - Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) December 16, 2024 @MyBookie

During a live stream on his Twitch account, the superstar athlete clapped back at anyone criticizing his partner ... saying they need to "find something else to talk about."

"My girl been with me for five years," Hunter said. "Y'all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Like, come on, man, y'all gotta do something else with your life."

Hunter also explained the viral interaction at the M&G ... saying it wasn't what people made it out to be.

"Y'all trying to make everything for clicks, like stop that, that's crazy."

The potential top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft said Leanna cried herself to sleep and "drunk OD amount tonight for no reason" due to the backlash ... and he admitted the mean words were affecting him, too.

"Y'all hate on me, then you go hate on my girl," he said. "I feel the same thing that she feels. We're inseparable. We're with each other. If she's hurting, of course I'm be hurting."