Travis Hunter, Henry Blackburn Meet Days After Controversial Hit In Colorado Game

There's clearly no beef between Travis Hunter and Henry Blackburn ... the star players linked up less than 2 weeks after the controversial hit in the Colorado vs. Colorado State game caused outrage among fans.

The two college football stars met this week ... and literally bro-hugged it out, as someone else filmed the interaction.

Remember, Blackburn laid the wallop on Hunter -- one of the most talented players in the country -- during the September 16th game. The issue ... the hit was late, and in many fans' minds, dirty. Henry wasn't called for targeting but did receive a penalty.

Hunter's Buffaloes won a double OT thriller, 43-35. But, they did it for most of the game with Travis ... who was seriously hurt in the collision with Blackburn.

In fact, the hit has already forced the receiver/cornerback to miss time with a lacerated liver.

Travis Hunter was hit after the play by a dirty player on Colorado State named Henry Blackburn.

pic.twitter.com/x1I6l7QRDa — Dom (@Underrated_Dom) September 17, 2023 @Underrated_Dom

As for Blackburn, a Colorado State captain, he's caught hell for the play ... even receiving death threats. University police are still investigating those threats.

Despite how people on the outside felt, there were signs right away that there wasn't any beef between Trav, the Colorado team and Henry. Even Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, asked fans to leave Blackburn alone.

"Travis Hunter has forgiven him. Let's move on. That kid does not deserve that, Sanders said last week.

Hunter agreed ... saying, "It’s football at the end of the day. Stuff like that gonna happen. He did what he was supposed to do. It's football."

And, looking at the guys together, it seems everything is all good!