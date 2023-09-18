Colorado Star Travis Hunter Suffered Lacerated Liver From Late Hit, Out Few Games

Travis Hunter sustained a lacerated liver during a brutal late hit on Saturday during an epic in-state rivalry game with Colorado State ... and now the star cornerback/wide receiver will miss several games, at the least.

"I'm told Travis Hunter sustained a laceration of his liver," Skip Bayless announced on FS1's Undisputed on Monday, before saying it "should heal on its own in 3 to 4 weeks."

.@RealSkipBayless reports that Travis Hunter suffered a lacerated liver and will miss 3-4 weeks: pic.twitter.com/aLu5AzZ08j — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 18, 2023 @undisputed

In fact, Colorado was so concerned over the injury to 20-year-old Hunter -- one of the most talented football players in college football -- he was hospitalized after the double-overtime victory so doctors could evaluate him.

The scary hit happened with just under 5 minutes remaining in the first quarter of the game ... with 18th-ranked Colorado trailing Colorado State, 14-7.

Coach Prime said CB/WR Travis Hunter would be out “a few weeks” after taking this hit Saturday night: pic.twitter.com/EmM180Mp6D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2023 @AdamSchefter

QB Shedeur Sanders tried to deliver a deep ball to a streaking, but well-covered Hunter. The ball was slightly overthrown. As the rock landed a few feet in front of Hunter, safety Henry Blackburn delivered a big, late (and arguably dirty) hit on Travis, who went down and was clearly in a lot of pain.

The official immediately threw a flag.

Hunter briefly returned to the game but didn't play in the second half.

Colorado ultimately won 43-35 ... but the play left a bad taste in the mouth of a lot of fans, including LeBron James.

"Like I don’t understand the difference between targeting and what I just witnessed. I’ve seen others get thrown out for far less. That was blatant and uncalled for IMO!" Bron wrote on social media.

Blackburn, a captain on the Col. St. team, has been catching hell online ... so much so he's deactivated comments on his Instagram.

As for Hunter's return, he'll likely miss the Oregon (9/23), USC (9/30) and Arizona State (10/7) games, at the least.