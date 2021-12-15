Deion Sanders Signs #1 Recruit Travis Hunter To Jackson State

The top football recruit in the nation will be suiting up for Deion Sanders' Jackson State Tigers next season ... with Travis Hunter flipping from Florida State to play for the NFL legend's team.

The 5-star cornerback made the move official during national signing day at Collins Hill High in GA on Wednesday ... tossing hats from Georgia, Auburn and FSU -- the school he committed to in March 2020 -- and putting on a JSU Tigers cap!!

Of course, Sanders is a Seminoles legend ... and was rumored to be a candidate for FSU's head coaching spot after Willie Taggart was fired in 2019.

So yeah, this one's gotta sting in Tallahassee.

Hunter spoke about his decision to switch to Jackson State ... saying, "Jerry Rice, Doug Williams, and of course the legend, JSU's own Walter Payton -- Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football."

Travis Hunter tosses Georgia, FSU, and Auburn hats and is going to Jackson State.

Travis Hunter tosses Georgia, FSU, and Auburn hats and is going to Jackson State.

"I want to be part of that history in football. I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future."

Hunter says he hopes this move can show other high school recruits that playing for a HBCU isn't a bad thing and "may be everything you want and more."

"I look forward to working with the iconic Deion Sanders, and especially my fellow Tigers."

Of course, Coach Prime is hyped -- saying on Instagram, "When we stick together anything can happen."