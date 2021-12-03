Deion Sanders Brings IG Model Brittany Renner To Talk to JSU Football Team

Play video content Instagram/@gojsutigersfb

Deion Sanders, in perhaps the greatest piece of coaching in sports history, invited social media celeb Brittany Renner to speak to his Jackson State football team ... and it's everything you could've hoped for!

Primetime recruited Renner to "put his team up on game" ... in other words, it was an attempt to educate his players on the pitfalls of being a high-profile athlete.

"It's my responsibility as a Coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off," Sanders wrote on Instagram.

"I brought in @bundleofbrittany to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody but trust me it's for somebody. #CoachPrime @gojsutigersfb"

Sanders asked Renner to introduce herself, but a formal intro wasn't really needed, as it appeared most of the players immediately recognized her.

If you're not as familiar as the football team was with Brittany, she's famously dated a bunch of high-profile men over the years.

In fact, Renner was accused of preying on NBA player PJ Washington while he was a star at Kentucky, eventually giving birth to his baby.

Washington accused Renner of faking the relationship ... in an effort to get to his money.

Nevertheless, Renner -- who said everyone from rappers to NBA stars have slid in her DM's -- kept it real with the fellas ... emphasizing how careful they must be when you reach a certain status.

"You want to make it to the NFL, but there's a lot that comes with it," Renner said, "To be able to decipher who really loves you for you is the billion-dollar question."

After the meeting, Brittany reflected on her time at Jackson State ... and clearly believes it was a positive experience.