Deion Sanders Pens Prayer For Young Dolph After Rapper Killed In Memphis

NFL legend and Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders is mourning the loss of rapper Young Dolph ... penning an emotional prayer to his close family friend.

FOX 13 is reporting the "Major" rapper was gunned down outside a local cookie shop in Memphis on Wednesday. He was just 36 years old.

Following the news, Sanders shared a heartfelt tribute to Dolph ... saying, "Lord help us as a people stop the hate, the violence and the hopelessness."

"When we realize we matter others will as well. Lord help us right now."

Dolph was tight with the Sanders family -- he even attended a recent Jackson State football homecoming game in October, where he was spotted celebrating with the team in the locker room as his "100 Shots" hit blared over the speakers.

"I appreciate you @YoungDolph for blessing us my brother after our homecoming win," Sanders said at the time. "Our young men love ya my man."

Ex-NBA center Kendrick Perkins also reacted to the news ... "It be the people from your hometown that be out to get you! RIP Dolph 🙏🏾"

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell added ... "Damn man RIP young dolph🙏🏾"

Shareef O'Neal -- Shaq's son -- shared his disbelief, saying "Man not dolph bro!!"

Cam Payne of the Phoenix Suns tweeted, "RIP YOUNG DOLPH! Jamming out all day today! 🕊🕊🕊🕊"

Philadelphia Sixers star Tobias Harris added ... "Dolph news got me sick!!! Rest in Peace"