Travis Hunter Defends Henry Blackburn's Late Hit, 'It's Football!'

Play video content

Fans are outraged to the point of sending Henry Blackburn and his family death threats, but Colorado star Travis Hunter is vouching for the Colorado State player ... saying the late hit that resulted in his injury is all part of the sport.

The star receiver/cornerback gave his opinion on the controversial play in the CSU vs. Colorado game last Saturday ... which caused many, including LeBron James, to voice their disproval.

Hunter disagrees with the backlash ... saying he personally doesn't have an issue with what happened during the game.

"It’s football at the end of the day," the 20-year-old said about the play on Monday. "Stuff like that gonna happen. He did what he was supposed to do. It's football."

Travis Hunter was hit after the play by a dirty player on Colorado State named Henry Blackburn.

pic.twitter.com/x1I6l7QRDa — Dom (@Underrated_Dom) September 17, 2023 @Underrated_Dom

Despite Hunter being ok with the tackle, the collision has him sidelined him for the next three games against No. 10 Oregon, No. 5 USC and Arizona State with a lacerated liver.

Hunter said he is staying positive through it all ... admitting he was willing to continue playing through the pain.

"Just gotta get up and fight again -- that's what I tried to do," Hunter said.

"Good thing the doctors stopped me because if there was no doctors there I'd still be out there playing."

Blackburn -- who was recently named a team captain -- has yet to address the incident, but Rams athletic director Joe Parker said the defensive back never "intended to put anyone in harm’s way on the football field."

Blackburn and his family are also receiving serious threats due to his hit on Hunter ... and Colorado State University Police told us they're taking the messages seriously.

"CSUPD is aware of death threats against CSU football player Henry Blackburn, and the investigation is ongoing," a university police spokesperson told us on Monday.