Travis Kelce Says Travis Hunter Should Play WR And CB In The NFL

Why make Travis Hunter pick between wide receiver or cornerback when he's great at both?! That's the way future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce sees things.

The 3x Super Bowl champ dropped the latest episode of his super popular "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday, where Trav and Jason Kelce discussed the Combine, as well as the future of 21-year-old Hunter.

"I think he's proven that he needs to play both sides of the ball" Travis said.

Travis, who won the 2025 Heisman Trophy, is outstanding at wideout and defensive back.

For what it's worth, Hunter’s college coach, Deion Sanders, believes the same ... saying if a team isn't willing to play him on both sides, it's best to NOT draft his former player.

Kelce, 35, explained a team could use Hunter primarily on defense while sporadically featuring him as a wideout -- so they don't wear him out.

Travis said he's rooting for Travis to play both ways, joking he could always come to KC.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs have no real shot at landing Hunter. Kansas City has the 31st pick ... and there's a chance Travis goes number 1.