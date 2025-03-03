Travis Hunter Should Play Both WR and CB in NFL, Patrick Peterson Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

All eyes are on Travis Hunter ahead of the NFL Draft ... and while there are plenty of questions marks surrounding what position he'll play at the next level, Patrick Peterson has a solution.

The eight-time Pro Bowler -- widely regarded as one of the greatest cornerbacks of his time -- spoke with TMZ Sports with April 24 approaching ... and got his thoughts on the potential top pick.

Peterson recommends whoever gets the Colorado Heisman trophy winner makes the most of his dual-threat abilities ... instead of picking one side of the ball.

"I think they definitely should let him play both sides of the ball just because he's that dynamic," Peterson said. "He's that valuable on both sides of the football."

Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, has expressed his desire to continue what he did in college ... saying at the NFL Combine he does things his own way -- even if no one else has really taken advantage of playing almost every down.

"I got my own unique play style," Hunter said. "I play both sides of the ball. Not many people in the NFL have done it."

In addition to Hunter, this year’s draft will feature other talented athletes, including Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Miami quarterback Cam Ward, and pass rusher Abdul Carter from Penn State.

