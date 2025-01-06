Marcus Allen Says Travis Hunter Can Play Both Ways In NFL, Hopes Raiders Draft Him

Play video content TMZSports.com

Marcus Allen clearly doesn't think Travis Hunter will have any issues playing both ways in the NFL ... the Hall of Famer tells TMZ Sports whoever drafts the Colorado star is getting "two players!"

Hunter's future, of course, has been the source of many debates in recent weeks -- as some, including Rod Woodson, say he'll have to pick either defensive back or wide receiver when he gets to the next level in order to sustain his high level of play.

But when we got Allen out at LAX this week ... he seemed to say the Heisman Trophy winner will have no problems logging snaps on offense AND defense in the pros.

"If you would draft him," Allen said, "you get two players. You really do."

The 64-year-old is clearly a fan of Hunter either way ... as he praised him for his 2024 season -- calling him the no-brainer pick to win the season's Heisman award.