Pacman Jones Tells Dez Bryant To 'Shut The F*** Up' About Travis Hunter's Relationship

Pacman Jones is clearly sick and tired of hearing people give their thoughts on Travis Hunter's relationship ... because he just told Dez Bryant to "shut the f*** up" about the couple.

The former NFL cornerback went in on the ex-Cowboys superstar during a rant on his "Pacman Jones Show" this week ... saying straight up Dez needs to keep his thoughts on Hunter and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, to himself.

The 41-year-old added that anyone else with hot takes on the issue should pipe down as well.

"I don't understand how somebody else have advice about what the f*** he like," Jones said. "This is what he like! Ya'll don't know what this lady is doing to him behind closed doors. Ya'll don't know how she please him. Obviously, he's pleased!"

Jones continued, "I've never seen grown f***ing athletes that goes to Twitter and talks about another player relationship."

Hunter and Lenee, of course, have become popular internet fodder in recent weeks -- with fans chiding Lenee for the way she interacted with the Heisman Trophy winner at a few of his high-profile events.

Bryant was so taken aback by some of the footage ... he actually took his X page to urge Hunter to look for a new partner.

Jones clearly thought that was out of bounds -- and it seems a few others in the NFL world agree ... as former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy wrote in the comment section on Pacman's vid, "Real shi… pac I was thinking damn all these rich ni… commenting ya must not have nothing else to do but worry about a 20year old kid."

Chiefs wideout DeAndre Hopkins also wrote, "OG got on the line!"

For Dez's part, he weighed in on the matter on the post as well -- commenting, "N**** you crash out more than most… you should have the best advice!"