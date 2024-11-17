Pacman Jones Posts Video Taken Before Arrest, Says He Was Called Racial Slur

Play video content

Adam "Pacman" Jones is telling his side of his recent arrest ... sharing a clip to Instagram he says was taken just before police arrived -- where it appears people inside the hotel called him the n-word.

The former NFL cornerback released a video Sunday morning ... showing what he says is the prelude to his eventual arrest -- starting when a woman clearly yells out the racial slur as Jones and his party are walking out the front of the Loews Arlington Hotel. It's unclear if she was yelling the word at Pacman.

You can watch the clip yourself ... there's a lot of pointing and shouting -- before Pacman, dressed in the #8 jersey and cowboy hat stands toe-to-toe across from the woman who yelled the word and a man.

While it's hard to hear exactly what they're saying, Pacman says the guy in the clip called him the slur again ... before he seems to throw a hand out and touch the former football star.

This is when Pacman starts going after the guy ... though a guy who appears to be hotel security keeps the two from going at it in the lobby. All edits -- including the subtitles and the arrow pointing to one of the individual's hands -- were not made by TMZ. These edits come from Pacman's original post.

As we told you, Jones was arrested and booked for alleged public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest and assault on a police officer.

It's far from Jones' first arrest ... having multiple run-ins with the law during his 13-year career. He was being held on $319 bail over the weekend.