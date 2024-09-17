Pacman Jones Predicts Deion Sanders Leaves Colorado For Florida State

Play video content BetOnline

It's about to be Prime Time in Tallahassee once again -- at least, that's what Adam "Pacman" Jones is willing to put his hard-earned money on ... 'cause the ex-NFL star believes Deion Sanders will be the next head coach of the Florida State Seminoles!!

The former Bengals star defensive back laid out the prediction on The Pacman Jones Show this week, his new BetOnline gig ... prefacing it by saying he doesn't have any inside information, he just thinks the move makes way too much sense.

"He fit Florida State," Jones said. "My opinion, he would have picked Florida State over Colorado, but Florida State f***ed that up."

And, while the words may not have come straight from Sanders, it's worth noting Deion and Adam are tight -- like family.

Jones explained with Sanders' quarterback son, Shedeur, and two-way superstar Travis Hunter leaving for the NFL after this season ... bolting out of Boulder for his old stomping grounds is the right move for Prime.

Sanders currently has a five-year deal worth up to $29.5 million to coach Colorado ... but Pac doesn't see that being an issue, as FSU has plenty of money to buy him out.

"Come with the check. It's a lot of coaches done left, and I know a couple coaches done left with three, four more years on the deal."

Pac is so confident in his take ... he thinks even the NFL wouldn't be able to deter Sanders from the 'Noles if pro teams came calling.

Things have been nothing short of awful for FSU so far this season -- the 'Noles are currently 0-3 under Mike Norvell, while Prime's Colorado is doing a bit better at 2-1.